A beautiful mother and her tall handsome son have been trending on popular app, TikTok, after dancing to a song

In the video, the happy mother was first seen dancing alone before her son joined her to showcase his moves

The lovely video has garnered lots of reactions from netizens who admired their relationship and dancing style

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young-looking mother has shared an adorable video on social media to show off her loving relationship with her son.

In the video, the excited duo showcased their dance styles while vibing to trending Nigerian music.

Nigerian mum dances with grown son Photo Credit: @marimabintubangura88

Source: TikTok

Both mother and son looked very excited as they danced beautifully together. At one point in the video, they looked at each other and demonstrated the song.

The young-looking mother rocked black trousers and a body suit. She danced alone at the beginning of the video before her son joined her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@Ede wrote:

"Aww, this is going to be me and my son someday."

@Momoandmossy said:

"Awesome God."

@Judy Cheruto added:

"Mum son thing, we love this."

@gladendurance commented:

"Wow, I love you guys more love."

@Ify smile said:

"Handsome guy and beautiful mom."

@Mrs Doris Opoku added:

"It’s sometimes good to give birth early."

@NanaAdjoa_ said:

"Awwwn loving this."

@Mariama Barrie replied:

"This brings a smile to my face."

@erinjogunolaerinf reacted:

"Na dem...Mummy's boy. Nice one though."

@pretty Betsy added:

"Wow so beautiful mother and son and much love from my side."

@Eve Kuma376 replied:

"The song is for you both, beautiful smile."

@cynthiamolla4 wrote:

"Sons are adorable. God bless u Allan for me."

@Moments With Adanna replied:

"I love this soooooooo much. I was smiling right through."

Watch the video below:

Curvy mum dances with her grown son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that when parents and children become friends, such family bonds are usually hard to break. In a trending video, the healthy relationship between a mother and her son was visible.

They were close enough to at least rehearse and perform a dance style seamlessly. The mother and son prepared and adjusted themselves to showcase their moves as soon as the music started playing in the background.

They danced together synchronously with only their hands, which is quite popular on social media. The mother once in a while glanced at her son to ensure she wasn't missing any steps while the boy just stared at the camera with a smile.

Source: Legit.ng