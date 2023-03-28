A heartbreaking video of a little girl bowling her eyes out in tears has drawn attention on social media

The little sweetheart was resting her head on the table and crying very deeply and loudly when her mother sighted her

When asked why she was crying, she tearfully replied that it was because she had no money at all

Having no money is a source of frustration as financial buoyancy brings some form of stability and peace of mind.

This does not only apply to adults as even children, as young as they could be, already know the importance and value of money. These things are inert and self-discovered.

Little girl says she's broke Photo Credit: @mrs_mausia

Source: TikTok

A little girl reflected the reality of many adults especially those working to earn a living. She was seen sitting on her kiddie chair and resting her head on a table.

The child was not taking a nap, rather, she was crying with so much pain.

When asked why she was crying, she turned her head around and said it was because she had no money.

The little girl whose name was Minny repeated in tears that she had no money after working so hard. It was not revealed the kind of work she did anyway.

Social media reactions

@Samantha N Shaun wrote:

"Oaariki, I'm crying here with you, for the same reason, we are in this together."

@Doggo commented:

"Same here and I just received my salary but I have no money it's tough out here."

@forever2907 wrote:

"When you work a full week & it's pay day but you gotta start paying bills."

@Ruth Rodrigues wrote:

"I feel you baby I feel you."

@Brittany Fontaine wrote:

"Oh how I feel this baby's pain Omg her cry broke my heart."

@deeelice commented:

"What she need the money for?"

@millyme1 commented:

"Why I wanna cash app this baby but. crying too because I don't have any either."

@Precious Gold commented:

"You're not alone."

@7singleworkingmoms commented:

"Yes i'm feeling her deep inner pain! WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER."

@Apryl Williams said:

"Oh baby me too me too."

@berry boo commented:

"I feel you girl."

@Vaniciat commented:

"Me after they took out taxes."

Watch the video below:

Little girl uses slangs to beg in streets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Tiktok user named @Mr_Iyfe was walking down a busy road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria, when he met some children begging for money. One of the kids, a girl named Aisha, began to hype him with every popular hype slang one could know.

She walked a while with him, continuing with the art before they parted ways. When he posted the first video, many people commented and advised that he go back to find the young girl and see if he could help her financially. They admitted that they were impressed with how well she performed the art despite her age and circumstances and felt she deserved better than what life was giving her.

Many also pledged to help out financially once Mr Iyfe found her. The next day, Mr Iyfe returned to the same road in an attempt to find her. After walking for a few minutes, he found Aisha and hugged her. She then took him to meet her mother. He informed her about why he searched for her and admitted that due to the current cash crunch in the country, he couldn't get a substantial amount in cash, but he promised that with the help of netizens, he would be able to do more.

