A man who got to the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise has shared the email he got

In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the man for participating in the CBT stage and his interest in joining their team

The NNPC Limited shared a decision they made after careful consideration of the man's performance

A Nigerian man, Salisu Abdullahi, has posted the disappointing email that the NNPC Limited sent him.

Salisu shared the email in reaction to an engineer who encouraged applicants to check their mailbox for an update from the company.

Salisu, who got to the CBT stage of the recruitment exercise, was informed his application was unsuccessful.

A part of the mail from the NNPC Limited read:

"...After careful consideration and review of your performance and result during the CBT test, we regret to inform you that we will not be progressing with your application at this time.

"Please note that this outcome reflects the specific requirements and expectations of this role and is not a judgement on your potential and abilities. We encourage you to continue pursuing opportunities that align with your skills and experience..."

Reacting to the email, Salisu took it in good faith and absolved NNPC Limited of any blame.

"Studied and prayed hard for it. Not putting the blame on anyone or falsely accusing @nnpclimited for anything. Alhamdulillah in every situation!" he wrote.

NNPCL job applicant encouraged by netizens

@dijenmama87 said:

"In sha Allah, Allah will give you something more beneficial, wani hani ga Allah baiwa ne. Something better is coming your way."

@Oludee20 said:

"God knows the best bro💪.

"Don't Give up!!"

@Sadique_08 said:

"I received my own at 12:30am this morning. After reading it I said Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. ALLAH ya zaba mana mafi alkhairi. I drag my blanket and sleep peacefully."

@BameyiF said:

"Same here.

"God if I feel ungrateful when I receive this message pls forgive me."

@abumusleem001 said:

"They should show how much you scored now."

@UmarDaba said:

"Wannan shine gaskiya, Allah ya zaban mana mafi alkairi."

@M_Auwal_ said:

"Allah knows best.

"Allah yasa Hakan shine mafi Alkhairi.

"Better opportunities awaits you Insha Allah."

NNPCL announces job vacancies for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC Limited had announced job vacancies with a deadline.

The company invited fresh graduates with no experience and seasoned professionals to apply for the vacancies.

NNPCL warned prospective applicants that all applications should be sent to its official website only

