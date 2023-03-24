A hilarious video of a young girl making a surprising wish on her birthday has gone viral on TikTok

The pretty girl was celebrating her 9th birthday when she was asked to make a wish and blow out the candles on her cake

In the video, she wished to have children and blew out the candle to the amazement of the guests

Sometimes, when kids talk, adults wonder what goes on in their minds to make such statements.

A little girl was celebrating her birthday as she clocked nine years old. Her family bought a cake and organised a small party and get-together to celebrate.

As a norm, the cake came with a candle for the birthday girl to make a wish and blow it out.

The young birthday girl named Milly decided to make her wish known by saying it out loud.

She wished to have children and blew out the candle. The guests around shouted as they were alarmed that such a wish came from the 9-year-old.

An aunt even tried to revive the candle to undo the wish. There were disapproving comments and sighs from all quarters.

Social media reactions

@zara commented:

"She knows what she wants."

@millie commented:

"I never wished this.."

@angel commented:

"Just chill."

@abdi commented:

"Freaky gyal."

@Memes ForDays wrote:

"She's way too young."

@beautiful demon said:

"Someone wanted to cancel her wish by lighting up the candle again."

@acberdin commented:

"That one auntie tryna bring back the candle's flame hahaha."

@ceo of oversharing wrote:

"LMAO THEY TRYNA REVIVE THE FIRE TO STOP THAT WISH."

@user2193258107158 said:

"Did she stutter with the wish?"

@Jess commented:

"They all said "ehhh"

@Julia commented:

"They really tried to stop the candle from blwing out."

@Khalim commented:

"The "what" first got me."

@Antt1social wrote:

"They said "ehh"

@Hma_ commented:

"They need to chill, she didn't say when."

@Simone commented:

"The person who tried to grab the candle. I'm dead!"

@chebriggs_x said:

"It's the "eh" for me?"

@stink stink wrote:

"When the woman tried to stop the blwing."

@Katherine2030 wrote:

"All the aunty jumped up."

@dora commented:

"Re light that candle and do it again."

@Orstetsu~ commented:

"To have children... but 20yrs later."

Watch the video below:

