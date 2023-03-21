A beautiful video of a little black girl singing melodiously with her pet cat has gone viral on social media

The little girl was recorded by her mother holding and stroking her little grey cat while singing at home

The talented baby girl perfectly sang one of the hit songs of popular singer Rihanna titled 'Diamond'

Singing is a gift that always resonates in those gifted even at a very young age.

Some children are very talented and exhibit their vocal prowess while still young. Such gifts are to be developed and nurtured.

Little girl sings Rihanna's Diamond song Photo Credit: @andreinasilva3

Source: TikTok

A cute little girl in a viral video apparently what it takes to make it big in the entertainment industry.

She was recorded singing in perfect vocals, pitch and tone, a hit song by singer, Rihanna titled 'Diamond'.

While she sang, she was holding and petting her grey cat. Her baby voice made the singing session so wholesome and perfect with the spice of child-like innocence.

Social media reactions

@hafie katz wrote:

"WOW."

@voice commented:

"So cute and nice."

@mimy.queen15 said:

"A musician already."

@cleyz10 commented:

"Ohhh gosh she's gonna be Rihanna in her generation."

@Sweetiepie said:

"Wow she's beautiful."

@ify commented:

"She has a princess soul."

@Keira Mirembe said:

"She researched True Thompson, Kloe Khadashian's daughter for me, cute."

@nadichou90 said:

"You are cute and you sing well."

@Maria_chan_tall5 said:

"Too cute. I really like her voice."

@Applejacks wrote:

"Sing baby! Her voice; give her 2 years."

@Annmarie Williams122 said:

"So sweet."

@Emma216 commented:

"The kitten is like 'help."

@RE commented:

"She's so adorable."

@user5200940571730 said:

Very good."

@Lola commented:

"So cute."

@CrystalA:

"Wow so beautiful."

@user1655862083329mercy said:

"She looks like Blue Ivy."

@Bri_Bri commented:

"She has potential."

@Zoolaydy Lister said:

"Wowwwwwww."

Watch the video below:

