A funny video of a little Nigerian boy exhibiting jealousy towards his little sister has kept people in stitches

In the trending video, his father carried his little sister on his back while he looked on with a very pitiful face

The child was sitting on the sofa and passing glances at his father and sister as his mother filmed the moment

Fathers are perfectly described as their daughter's first love. They can be very intentional when it comes to their daughters, especially when the girl is still tender.

A Nigerian woman decided to record her son showing subtle jealousy towards his dad and sister's relationship.

The father used a wrapper to back his little daughter while performing some chores around the house.

His little son, however, sat on the sofa in the living room and stared at them with a sad face and teary eyes.

The little boy wanted that kind of treatment as he kept on throwing jealous glances at the duo.

His mother seized the opportunity to record the facial reaction of the young man. She also expressed that she was jealous of her husband and daughter too.

Social media reactions

@Sdat commented:

"Make u and ur son form gang too."

@akum884 commented:

"This thing can pain."

@Johanna commented:

"See the way he dey look his sister he dey vex oh LoL."

@Miss.Rome060 wrote:

"Mommy come for justice."

@Oloriadebayo said:

"I can really feel d pain from d boy face justice for mum n son."

@susanpaulwilliams said:

"Chai."

