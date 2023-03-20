A woman made many emotional as she appreciated her young son in a special way on his birthday

The woman was sick for over a year and the lad took care of her during that period till she recovered

A heartwarming video showed how the grateful woman appreciated her son's kindness as he returned from school

A Nigerian woman appreciated her young son by pulling a sweet birthday surprise on him.

The surprise outfit she used for the exercise shared the development on TikTok with a video of the lovely moment between mother and son.

She threw him a lovely surprise. Photo Credit: @roxykitchensurprise1

Source: TikTok

According to the company, the woman was sick for more than a year and her son took care of her. She thought it wise that such kindness should not go unappreciated. The surprise outfit wrote:

"At this point I couldn’t hold back my tears. Imagine this little boy taking care of the sick mother for over a year plus so the mom decided to book us to surprise the son in a way of showing appreciation and how grateful she was."

As the boy returned from school, he found out that the whole place had already been designed to mark his birthday. Decorations, cakes and edibles could be seen in the video.

Mother and son shared an emotional hug after which he took possession of a device she got for him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mariri said:

"He’s cute"

Biig Tee said:

"He’s so cute."

Nurse Chetechi said:

"God bless them."

RitaIkeh001 said:

"Am not crying you are crying."

prettykwin4 said:

"Man wey go good na for small pikin Dem dey know."

Bêverly~lêe said:

"I'm not crying.

"I promise.

"This is lovely."

Omoshola said:

"God bless him and grant his mum longlife in good health and prosperity."

Adebara Susan said:

"He’s children will do more that this to him."

