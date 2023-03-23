A young lady has revealed how her marriage crashed after her husband found out that she was cheating with different men

According to her, her ex-husband knew she was cheating but didn't know that two different men were involved

Sadly, when he found out, the man got so upset with her and had no choice but to end their marriage

A young lady with a Twitter handle, MrsKhandiCoated has revealed how she lost her husband and side boyfriend on the same day.

According to her, her husband, now estranged, knew she was cheating with someone else, but tried to condone her abominable act.

However, on a particular day, her ex-husband called her side boyfriend and told him to bring her back home.

Her side boyfriend then replied to her ex-husband, revealing that she was not with him as she lied that she will be with her husband that same day.

The duo then planned together and grilled her until she admitted to being with her childhood ex. The tweet has stirred so many reactions on social media.

She wrote:

"The last straw in my first marriage was when my ex-husband called my side niga n told him it ends today to bring me home now and my side niga told him that I told him I was with him today.. n they both grilled me till I admitted to being with a childhood ex.. madness that day."

Social media reactions

@notlinzzzz said:

"You’re my kind of lady. This is the type of mess I used to get in."

@indy_ugh wrote:

"Sir your wife is cheating on us!"

@SkylerB97 added:

"I've read some chaotic things on here but nothing beats this."

@Nyx_19 commented:

"Well dam."

@naturalhairrule said:

"If you can’t be honest with your side niga who can you be honest with?"

@BombshellCole added:

"Aye, man, she cheating on us."

@TricoHairline replied:

"you are CHAOS."

@7enexaM commented:

"I'm curious if you're an Aries or Sagittarius?"

@Tae23 said:

"I will not be trusting another woman a day in my life because of this tweet."

@kadina411 added:

"Ditching your main and your side for the meal at the next table."

See tweet below:

