An amusing video of a Nigerian father who nabbed his daughter stealing inside a wardrobe has gone viral

The surprised father saw a chair close to the wardrobe, and he went to investigate who changed the position of the chair and why

Shockingly, he saw his daughter curled up inside the wardrobe with her hands inside a container of Bournvita

A Nigerian father could not believe his eyes when he caught his daughter doing a wrongful act at home.

In a viral video, he entered the room and saw a sofa pushed towards the walled wardrobe.

Dad catches his daughter stealing Bournvita. Photo Credit: @warri_warrior

Source: TikTok

He wondered who pushed it that far and for what purpose. His search was successful, but it was far from who he had imagined.

The surprised father saw his little daughter in a wardrobe curled up inside. She had a Bournvita container with her and took her time to consume its chocolate powder content.

When her father found her, he screamed her name in shock.

The little girl apologised and promised she would buy him a car.

Social media reactions

@perfky commented:

"She tried to "sweeten" the deal with future possibilities."

@hrs_vee commented:

"Dear poster, you could have corrected your child without putting her/your business online!!!! Where do we draw the line. The internet never forgets. You have published your child's face on the internet (for reasons best known to you), tomorrow this video may haunt her (it can especially be used to bully her by her peers) and at that point there will be little or nothing you can do about it. Smh"

@lulumnkeni commented:

"The first "Faith!!!"

@collinseban wrote:

"Calm down. Shouting and insulting doesn't help. Emotional intelligence is key."

@ssolliette wrote:

"He's asking her if his mum is sick."

@bratt bev commented:

"Dada ahm sorry."

@ladyb.ladyb said:

"Have faith in faith she will surely by you that car."

@reuben_reng wrote:

"The way he doesn't let her finish response is gold."

@iamfiyin_ commented:

"Is the buy car for who?"

@ruth_grace311 said:

"That's why she went to hide in the wardrobe. She could have asked, but she knew or probably assumed the manner in which the response would come. If it doesn't change, it won't just be bournvita she'll be hiding. She'll be hiding serious matters. You asked her a question and, upon answering, asked her to shut up? Same person posted the video."

@_hhh_tf33 commented:

"What are you doing inside the wardrobe??"... "SHUT UP!!" HOw she going answer??"

@chrizzy_chrizz said:

"The first shutup."

@sxdexkin_x wrote:

"Asked question and then told her to shut up when she speaks."

@abby_brown_lioness said:

"Dada I'm sorry."

@khp.capture said:

"You ask am question, you no let am answer finish.

@giselle_makeup said:

"What are you doing? I'm looking fo- ...SHUTUP."

@kyky_tilley wrote:

"This response to her is why she lied at first..she only a child ...dunno y u wanna continue the same mental abuse u got from ur parents. u should know better."

Watch the video below:

Dad nabs daughter stealing Bournvita

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father could not control his tears after finding out that his little daughter hid a roll of Milo in her lunch bag. In a trending video, the father tried to put a water can inside her bag, but the little girl refused and began acting strangely.

However, he kept on pushing her to open the bag and when she finally did, he found out that she had hidden a roll of Bournvita inside. When probed, the little girl said she thought the roll of Bournvita was her snack for school.

Her father got so emotional in the video and even broke down in tears as the little girl watched. Sharing the video via TikTok, the disappointed father said: "How can you take a whole 12 pieces of Bournvita as your snack for school? The matter never still clear."

Source: Legit.ng