A man has shown internet users how he refurbished, personalised and upgraded a 2013 Tesla Model S car he had picked up

According to the Tesla employee, he got the car for $3,500 (N5.5 million) and spent nearly $12,000 (N18.8 million) to get the car running again and fix it to his taste

He replaced the Tesla car's high-voltage fuse and 12V battery, upgraded the wheel hubs for improved efficiency and rebuilt the door handles

A man, @Mikepc1988 on X, has earned the admiration of netizens for fixing a 2013 Tesla Model S car he acquired.

The man, an employee of Tesla, noted that when he picked up the Tesla whip for $3,500 (N5.5 million), it was in rough shape, had a bent hood, and could not start.

The man picked up an 2013 Tesla Model S. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: John Fedele, X/@Mikepc1988

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the evident problems with the car, @Mikepc1988 saw potential and spent close to $12,000 (N18.8 million) refurbishing and fixing it. While sharing photos of the car, he wrote:

"I picked up this 2013 Tesla Model S for $3,500 with 170,000 miles on it. It was in rough shape when I got it, as you can see in the photos. The hood had a dent, the car wouldn’t start, and both rear axles were completely shot. The suspension didn’t work, three door handles didn’t self-present, and the headliner was full of mold. Despite all of this, I saw potential and got to work immediately."

Old Tesla car refurbished and rebuilt

The electric vehicle enthusiast highlighted parts of the car he fixed, rebuilt and upgraded. He upgraded the wheel hubs to Timken hubs, reconnected the air suspension main line, and rebuilt and replaced the door handles for improved efficiency.

The man also removed the car's mouldy tan headliner and replaced it with a black Alcantara headliner that includes a custom starliner that flashes or strobes to music. He attached pictures showing the progress made on the car.

The Tesla worker tinted the windows and replaced the lug nuts with black titanium ones as he sought to personalise the whip.

He admitted that the car is not yet where he wants it to be but expressed delight in the work he has done so far.

Tesla employee's tweet below:

Man's Tesla car transformation elicits reactions

@MacAttack3030 said:

"As someone with a Plaid and a love of car projects, I'm interested to see the finished product. Great work so far!"

@ericbeneker said:

"Nice work man….im still the owner.

"Of my 2012 MS and love it….but it will need some work soon!"

@Jordan361017590 said:

"That's so cool Mike!! If you see another one for sale let me know I've been looking forward to doing one too."

@TheInnerSighter said:

"Mike, now I understand why they hired you. Tesla didn't want history to repeat itself and create another competitor to this success story.

"Of course I'm kidding. 😂Congratz, its magnificent work and dedication."

@richard_gazaway said:

"Great job, please keep us updated with pictures. I enjoy people sharing their projects!"

@carlosnuba said:

"Great job! Knowing how much you have spent and what would be the final price for the car when restored would be very good!"

Man refurbished old Peugeot 504 car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had picked up an old Peugeot 504 car and refurbished it himself.

The man made a post on TikTok, showing his followers the state of the car and how he refurbished it.

He noted that it was not as beautiful as it looks now and added that he nearly lost the car as the mechanic he took it to ran away with it. He had to involve the police to retrieve it.

Source: Legit.ng