A video of some pregnant Nigerian women showing off their dance moves at a hospital has melted hearts

In the viral video, the women were spotted with their big baby bumps dancing energetically at the hospital

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many encouraging the women

A video shared by DrKings1 on TikTok captures some pregnant Nigerian women vibing to Ayra Starr's Stability.

In the adorable clip, the women danced at the hospital with so much strength and happiness while flaunting their baby bumps.

Pregnant women dance in hospital Photo Credit: @drkings1

Source: TikTok

One of the women rocked a yellow top and seemed so excited while shaking her body to Ayra Starr's hit song.

They gave this epic performance in the presence of a nurse and a doctor who filmed them and shared the clip online.

Reacting to the video, netizens found it very exciting and applauded the women for showing off strength in their condition.

Social media reactions

@ladyj_4real said:

"This is beautiful. May God bless and deliver you safely."

@fheyi3285 reacted:

"God bless all mothers, I Dey look them, they imagine when they are in labor, safe delivery."

@hajjaju543 stated:

"Later on na der voice dey loud pass if dem dey labour. Save delivery wonderful mummies."

@patakins7 said:

"Omo all this babies go turn steppers once dem show, I love this. May God grant dem a safe delivery and may God bless u 4 makin dem smile."

@userleahnmwai added:

"God please open my womb give me children even if it is one God I want to carry children God am tired of being mocked."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman dances with nurses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video shows a pregnant woman happily dancing in the hospital with nurses on duty. In the video posted by @vicky_myfavoritemidwife, the woman joined the jovial nurses to dance joyfully despite the pain of labour she may have been going through.

In the video, there were two nurses who danced alongside the woman, making sure she exercised her body before delivery. She was so happy, and she didn't show any sign of labour pain. Shortly after the dance session, the woman delivered her baby.

Her husband was also seen in the video clutching the baby when they came out of the labour room. A lot of TikTok users are saying they admire the woman's strength and her cheerful disposition in the hospital. The video has since gone viral.

