A young Nigerian man has cried out on Twitter after renting an apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos state

According to the young man, he was told that the rent per year would be N2.8 million and he immediately paid for the apartment

However, after paying for the house, he was subsequently informed about other bills which increased the bill to N7.3 million

A Nigerian man has revealed how the price of an apartment in Lekki skyrocketed to N7.3 million.

According to the man identified as Harri Obi on Twitter, he was earlier informed that the house was going for N2.8 million per year.

Man cries out after renting house in Lekki Photo Credit: @harri_obi

Source: TikTok

He immediately rushed to pay for the apartment, not knowing that there were other bills attached to the house including a service charge of N2.1 million.

Harri Obi revealed that the total rent he had to pay for the house amounted to a whopping N7.3 million.

In his words:

"Saw a rent of N2.8m, and I rushed to pay. Only to find out later that the service charge for the year without electricity expenses is N2.1m. Lagos real estate companies 1 VS Harri 0."

"Light consumption is N305/KW. As a remote worker who will be mostly at home and has a chandelier 86 inches TV, and other high-consuming electrical appliances, my electricity bill will amount to about N300k/month, N200k if I invest in an inverter."

"From thinking I'll pay N2.8m rent in Lekki to paying N7.3m is wild. Can't even ask for a refund because I have started furnishing and doing other things. Furnishing will take another N10m. I was wondering why they had a handful of celebrity tenants here. E don clear now."

Social media reactions

Idoyerin Brown said:

"Bro, I know you have your reservation for opting to still rent in Lagos. But, if you had opted for Uyo as we talked, rent at Shelter Afrique (2bed), Furnishing and moving your car to Uyo and other related expenses - 3.5 to 4m total."

Jesse 42 noted:

"Will you be able to boycott the light bill? Get off-grid with affordable solar system, and a small 5kva Gen back up. Can get it fixed."

Joachim added:

"Omo you get mind! I will go crazy if I pay such rent yearly. Why not build small something."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng