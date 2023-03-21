A video of an expectant Nigerian lady showcasing her level of preparedness has elicited heartwarming reactions on social media

The heavily pregnant lady took netizens through the various sections of a wardrobe specifically for the coming newborn

Many social media users send the lady well wishes, while others wishing to have their own kids tapped from her blessing

A heavily pregnant Nigerian woman has sent social media into a frenzy as she showed off all her baby items.

In a trending TikTok video, she stood before a customised baby wardrobe as she presented one shelf after the other.

She flaunted her baby clothes. Photo Credit: @mumzpet

She proudly opened a section to showcase hung baby clothes for the coming kids and then opened another shelf where pampers were neatly arranged.

The excited woman full of energy also took netizens through her baby edibles such as cereals and beverages.

Her showcase showed that she was ready for the newborn. Netizens wished her a safe delivery.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ayomide imade said:

"Safe delivery,u will use it for the baby u bought it for by God grace."

OG said:

"This is beautiful."

Ogechi Lilian551 said:

"Safe delivery my dear...

"Congratulations."

kareemadebayo851 said:

"I was expecting to see the baby towards the end of the video. Safe delivery IJN."

Gladzy1 said:

"I will be sending my congratulations and be thanking God for others until God bless me, 10 years has gone."

user4061191158199@naawilliam_5 said:

"Congratulations ......

"My sister, I tap into your blessing. God should continue to bless you and protect you. AMEN and AMEN."

happinesshappy29 said:

"That's the spirit 2023 mum will be blessed and Safe delivery is our portion IN JESUS NAME."

Dezzy said:

"God its 3years without a child, as i congratulate you may i be next in Jesus name Amen, this is beautiful, safe delivery momma."

Source: Legit.ng