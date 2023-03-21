An up-and-coming model has taken to social media to express his frustration at being unsuccessful in getting signed

The young man wondered why modelling agencies were rejecting him and lamented that he was tired

In a video that has gone viral, he showed his modelling skill by doing a catwalk like he was on a runway

A young up-and-coming model identified as Joshua has cried out over his inability to catch the eyes of modelling agencies.

Taking to TikTok, Joshua shed tears, wondering whether it has become bad for one to have dreams.

Joshua is an up-and-coming model hoping to get signed. Photo Credit: @belike_josh

Source: TikTok

The young man admitted that modelling is not for the weak and said he is tired. To showcase his skill, he did a quick catwalk.

The young man in a black singlet and trousers topped with white sun shades recorded himself cat walking as if on a runway.

His video blew up as many netizens showed him support.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Pretty She/her/hers said:

"Honey is just a matter of time!! Is never easy but know u gonna get there someday!!"

itzchuks said:

"U people should encourage him not ara agbala upcoming model."

@Euniqué said:

"Rejection sometimes later become stories after success.

"Just keep going."

Emmy said:

"Maybe u should post more modeling content and not you crying.. no one's cares if you cry or not. post content."

Annabel said:

"You hear me you don’t give up keep trying You deserve a good thing and good things you are going to get so go on."

Monalisa said:

"You are almost there don’t give up people are watching."

Nathaniel said:

"You’re almost there bro don’t give up ❤️❤️sending hugs."

Source: Legit.ng