Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a Nigerian woman with multiple facial piercings

A netizen who spotted the woman remarked that she looks beautiful regardless of her excess make-up and facials

Many social media users queued behind the netizen's sentiment, saying the lady looked beautiful in their eyes

A Nigerian lady has become an internet sensation as a result of her uncommon facials.

A netizen, @jennelle673, shared a recording of the woman on TikTok describing her as a beautiful fellow.

She is referred to as Swagger. Photo Credit: @jennelle673

Source: TikTok

The TikTok clip showed the recorder gave the woman's face more priority, showcasing her coloured teeth and excess make-up which complimented her multiple facial piercings.

The TikToker said she met the woman at Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos state. Legit.ng gathered that the woman is populary referred to as Swagger.

Netizens thought she looked beautiful regardless.

Social media reactions

stephainebanks1 said:

"Everything when da her face to her neck Na iron ooh woman of all irons."

ADUNNI said:

"Queen of the rings,her majesty ring road."

O Mo Lade said:

"How this woman children go dey feel now I go don use talk finish ham oo."

DAMIEOHLAH said:

"This woman tho, but she’s beautiful regardless, heard she has a good attribute."

TEMI said:

"Her name is swagger lol I know her very well and she is very good at her work ooooo."

Bukola Stella said:

"I've noticed all those people wey dey do nails and eye lashes no dey normal... like them be salaro."

Hard e Kemmy said:

"Swagger omo oro but she is very good with her work forget the way she look, she make nice nails and is very popular."

Source: Legit.ng