A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman welcoming her parents to the United Kingdom has gone viral

The middle-aged woman went to the Airport to receive her aged parents who expressed their excitement to see her

The happy woman danced towards her parents and hugged them tightly while exchanging pleasantries

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian woman who is currently in her 40s had the opportunity to sponsor her parents from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

Her parents who were apparently aged but still strong proved that they were able to make the trip.

Nigerian woman reunites with parents in UK Photo Credit: @bisronltd

Source: TikTok

The woman went to the airport to receive them from arrivals, and their reunion warmed the hearts of many online.

She danced towards them with widespread arms after sighting them. Reacting to this, her parents got up from where they were sitting and smiled heartily. Another man in his early 50s who was familiar with them joined in the family group hug as he brought their belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@Abass Olaide Sholaja commented:

"Nobody is talking about grandpa's big bible. This simply shows a prayerful and Godly parent. congratulations sir and ma."

@osareme utomi said:

"Oh GOD pls answer my secret prayers so that I can take care of my parents."

@Bosslady2023 said:

"Welcome mummy and daddy."

@Henrietta commented:

"Lord,please answer my prayers...l want to make my parents proud too and take care of them."

@user3015451470611 said:

"Congratulations."

@Adeniran mariam said:

God bless you ma'am."

@empressayokatiwal said:

"May your children make you happy."

@Idagu Paulyn wrote:

"Great to my dear mother, you what reap the fruits of your labor."

@Kofoworola Azeez375 said:

"I tap into this Blessing, Congratulations Grandma&Grandpa."

@Balogun Oluwakemisol commented:

"God I wish to do this for my parent someday."

@anikeogebeauty said:

"Na our own ankara."

@officialomoadaja said:

"Congratulations papa n mama, one day I will also do this to my parents and my children will do soo for me and their father."

@kalioqueen1 wrote:

"Wow I'm so happy for you and family."

Watch the video below:

Mum returns home after years in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a mother who lived abroad reuniting with her children has stirred mixed reactions on social media. In the TikTok clip, the woman showed up at the house and was received by her shocked children. She had been residing in the United States for three years and didn't tell them she was coming home.

The woman said that her kids did not recognise her. In the clip, the younger kids stared at her as if trying to figure out who stood before them while the older kids hugged her. "After 3 years I left my kids travelled to US I returned home to surprise them but they never recognise me. They were like who is this? Love of a mother," she wrote in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng