A video of a young man who is physically challenged has received numerous attention on Instagram for performing ablution

In the video, the man who had shortened arms removed his cap from his head as well as phones from his pocket even though he had no hands

The Muslim man went on to use the kettle to perform ablution without any help which had amazed many social me users who watched the video

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video of a physically challenged young man without hand performing ablution even though he had no hands trended on Instagram because such things are rare.

The young Muslim man who did not allow his challenges stop him from practicing one of the most important aspects of his religion went on to use the kettle to effortlessly perform ablution.

Physically challenged man performs ablution. Photo credit: @thatblacbwoy Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

After completing the ablution which did not take a lot of time, he wore his cap by himself and picked his phone from where he initially dropped it and put it right back into his pocket.

Man performs ablution effortlessly

The man vividly portrayed that he is capable of performing the bath without any help.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video praised the man for his talent and appreciated his devotion to his religion.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 1000 likes with more than 50 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@cardis_shades_nd_more reacted:

"Weytin con be my excuse Khadijah. Olrun fi lo mi lorun."

@lil_cap said:

"No excuse."

@hollar.chase wrote:

"I no get any excuse, I just than God."

@kheybeemannie also commented:

"Wetin I wan go tell God like this."

@abdukhameed also wrote:

"So amazing. There is no excuse for me."

@unknown_allfather also reacted:

"I refuse to go tell!! No be only me and una go leave to laff."

Physically challenged lady dances to celebrate graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university.

In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring.

Source: Legit.ng