A Nigerian woman has gone viral after sharing a video revealing her transformation during and after pregnancy

The new mother showed her outlook during the pregnancy stage, while in labour and after she put to bed

Fortunately, she recovered her physical appearance and showed it off at the naming ceremony

Many women all over the world experience different situations during the pregnancy phase of their lives.

While some women have the pregnancy glow, others have no physical changes whatsoever.

Nigerian woman shows off pregnancy transformation Photo Credit: @mammieshafat

Source: TikTok

However, a host of others experience a drastic alteration and depreciation in their physical appearance. Many are able to recover their natural beauty only after childbirth.

In a trending video, a Nigerian woman showed her physical appearance when she was in the last stages of pregnancy (third trimester).

She was darkened and her face was swollen including her nose. She eventually gave birth to a beautiful baby.

Coming down to the naming ceremony of the child according to the Muslim-Yoruba rites, she had recovered her original physical appearance and lost some of the baby weight she gained.

The ceremony added to her an extra glow as she was seen beaming with smiles and happiness. Her skin wasn't as dark as before and her face became more vibrant.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng