A talented street artist produced a quick sketch of a young lady he saw in the streets, and it was captured in a video

The lady was wearing a white fez cap and was sitting in a public place when the creative artist zeroed in on her

Her reaction after the quick sketch was handed over to her made the video to go viral and received reactions

A street artist posted a video of the moment he quickly sketched a young lady he encountered in the streets.

The artist named David saw the lady sitting down in a public place and decided to make a drawing of her.

The artist saw the lady in public and decided to do a quick sketch of her. Photo credit: TikTok/@davspen_art.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl focused on her phone when David zeroed in on her and went to work with his crayon.

Artist draws a young lady he saw in public

He did a quick circle, and within a twinkling of an eye, the drawing began to shape up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When he was done, the lady's photo became more apparent, and the resemblance was particularly striking.

When David handed the drawing to the lady, her reaction was completely priceless. She smiled broadly and hugged the paper admirably.

Some reactions have trailed the video after David posted it on TikTok. Some even asked him to draw them as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@olajideiyanuoluwa4 said:

"I stan you!"

@debbyp said:

"I need one."

Video shows when artist drew a bus conductor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a street artist sketched a bus conductor inside a commercial vehicle.

The artist was a passenger on the bus, and he decided to draw the conductor and gift him the image.

It all began when the conductor turned to collect money from the artist sitting at the back of the bus.

He zeroed in on his face and used his crayon to produce a photo of him on white paper.

When the drawing was handed over to the conductor, he was thrilled, and he smiled broadly.

The video would later go viral and elicited commendation from a lot of Tiktok users.

Source: Legit.ng