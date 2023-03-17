A young Nigerian man engaged an oyinbo man in Igbo and was surprised that he understood and responded

A young Nigerian man, @escobar_of_asia, has made a video of an oyinbo man he met abroad who understood Igbo and speaks like a proper Nigerian.

At a supermarket, a Nigerian man in the presence of his friends asked what bank he was using, and the oyinbo responded.

People said he behaved like a proper Nigerian. Photo source: @escobar_of_asia

Oyinbo understood Igbo

The oyinbo man spoke about how some Nigerian banks' services are very bad. His manner of speaking Pidgin English, as he punctuated it with "abeg" made many believe he must have lived among Nigerians.

Social media users in the video's comment section said that many foreign people love the Igbo language.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

EasternDoctor said:

"This one no be oyibo again oo, nna le Chukwuma o."

Gorgeous Cakes n Events Ph said:

"See as Igbo sweet for your mouth chai."

Amas_thoughts said:

"E com stand like igbo tooo."

christyaku said:

"I’ve seen somebody that learn how to speak Igbo in GB."

chioma peace said:

"I will teach my Children igbo honestly i told my husband i will give our daughter igbo name too."

luccipee said:

"Am loving this guy already."

user5593086755895 said:

"The guy behind is probably Igbo cause he heared what they said in the first place... So he turned really quick."

Oyinbo lady backed baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young oyinbo lady surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid.

Source: Legit.ng