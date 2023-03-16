An interesting video of a young woman congratulating herself on her introduction has gone viral

The lady posted the video on social media expressing her joy and appealing to fans to join her and celebrate

Her lover finally visited Nigeria to officially ask for her hand in marriage and perform traditional rites after ten years

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian woman has congratulated herself on TikTok after her lover finally visited her family to officially seek her hand in marriage.

The lady who claimed that she has been dating her lover for ten years, got excited as he finally arrived at her family house to pay her dowry.

Lady celebrates as lover pays her dowry Photo Credit: @amexpensive8

Source: TikTok

She was so overjoyed as she revealed how he bought 'kola' and drinks needed for the ceremony and went to Nigeria to perform the introduction rites.

She said this was coming after ten years and having a child together. The happy lady enjoined TikTok users to share in her joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"Congratulation to me. My baby father go finally put small something for my head. He don buy kola and drinks go give them for Nigeria. Dey don finally do my introduction. Congratulation to me!

"After 10 years wey I Dey with my baby father, he don't finally go put small something for my head. congratulation to me! My people, make una follow me happy."

Social media reactions

@Okugbe favour wrote:

"Congratulations."

@user5303713811286giftekeh wrote:

"A very big congrats dear."

@melody commented:

"Congratulations my love."

@adaowie commented:

"I am happy for u oo congrat."

@user1747155142441 said:

"Congratulations."

@user7881782613479 said:

"I am happy for u dear."

@fulfilment wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

@user9798483715091 stefflon said:

"Congrats."

@jenny gold commented:

"Congratulation to you."

@ahmedmuhammed9679 said:

"Big congrat."

@Tianachris wrote:

"Congratulations darling."

@fck love commented:

"Them don do something for your head. nor be juju be that?"

@user2217434022903 wrote:

"Happy for you sis continue your good behavior."

@Preshy gold wrote:

"Congratulation dear."

@Amanda commented:

"Congratulations."

@mhiz kizz commented:

"Thank God ooo."

@user453911557758 said:

"congratulate dear."

@Big baby Ruth said:

"Congratulations."

@user6945507727171 said:

"Congratulations dear."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates 12 years of relationship with boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that most people enter into relationships with the goal to eventually get married and settle down. One young lady, however, does not find marriage necessary at all - taking to Facebook's ImStaying she explained clearly why that is.

According to the post that was made by Tshidi Morake, she and her bae have been in a relationship for 12 years. She then goes on to explain that all these years, he has showered her with unconditional love.

Stayers had this to say about the heartwarming post: Tembela Tsholoba said: "Yho, this is one of those "as long as you are happy" moments yet ngaphakathi I have an essay long response. Ngoba ndiligwala let me just say, "as long as u r happy babe."

Source: Legit.ng