A lady has exposed the shady dealing of a supposed mama put seller as she warned people to be wary of where they buy food

Underneath where the mama put seller prepared food for customers, some items were shockingly buried

After preparing her food, the mama put seller removed all the items quite to the shock of many people

A lady has caused quite a stir on social media as she exposed a dishonest mama put seller.

Sharing a video on TikTok, she advised people to be safe and mind where they buy food from, saying human beings are wicked.

Items were buried underneath where the woman cooks. Photo Credit: @blextonmusic

Source: TikTok

According to her, it is due to things like this that someone would suddenly stop prospering after eating out.

In the clip, the mama put seller made food with firewood. However, after she took down the food, she removed the firewood to reveal what looks like a small burial ground or ground safe box covered with some sticks.

She dipped her hand in it and took out a live duck, a mirror and a spoon. The video shocked many people. Responding to a netizen, the lady described the mama put woman's action as a ritual. In her words:

"It is abnormal for something to be buried underneath a cooking stove. It's a ritual."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Philiph Ntimba said:

"We have been eating since we were kids but God protect us from all this evil drama."

ANNIE said:

"Madame talk watin you know, you nor dey hear waiting them dey talk for the video, you just dey conclude."

LINA'S HEALTHY RECIPES said:

"It's not only street food my dear. anything u don't used ur hands to make it can only be God, like u said earlier prayer is the key, God help us all."

Vivian Amaka said:

"Some people commenting it doesn't mean, waste of data, bailable, I sorry for una, may be una don chop otu and una no know....., this is barbaric."

Elijah_Samson_chichi said:

"There are lots of witchcraft back home so be careful whenever you visiting. I was once a victim being poisoned and secondly being kidnapped as well."

Source: Legit.ng