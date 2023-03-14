A young lady was surprised in a video when a young man approached her and asked if she had a boyfriend

After the lady showed her interest in getting a partner, the man asked another the same question and linked both up

The man asked the lady and the stranger he found for her to share their contacts so they could get to know themselves

A young man, @chris10kk1, who creates content around talking to strangers and asking them questions, has made a video with a beautiful lady.

The man approached a lady walking with her friends and asked her if she had a boyfriend. The surprised lady said, "no".

A lady was surprised when she was connected with a man with needed a girlfriend. Photo source: @chris10kk1

Source: TikTok

Two strangers without partners linked up

In response to how old she was, the lady said that she was 25 years old. Seconds after, he approached another man asking if he had a girlfriend.

He linked both strangers together and asked them to exchange numbers and hugs. The young man who does not have a girlfriend was equally surprised.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 88,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ali Hoodstar365 said:

"25? She acts 16."

TSMI said:

"She short, he short that’s cute it work lmao."

TayBand$ said:

"That’s so awkwardly cute."

Silvere Kouassi wondered:

"When will be my turn?"

IYKE OBI813 said:

"Bro i got no girl friend for about 5months nw so i need a girlfriend."

kenmoney11 said:

"Simple life no hard nar we day make am hard."

user1055873280576 said:

"Get me a girlfriend bro."

EmmanCoggie said:

"The girl thought it was you,s he is turned off already with the short dude,a feel it."

Source: Legit.ng