A hilarious video of a young woman questioning her sister after going through her belongings has gone viral

In the trending video, the lady found a small bundle of clothing tied together with a red long piece

The scared lady took the bundle to her sister to untie the cloth because it gave ritualistic appearances

A Nigerian lady got scared after opening her sister's bag to find unexpected items tied in a red cloth.

The lady was searching her sister's bag for an undisclosed item when she found a bundle of Ankara pieces tied up with a red piece of cloth.

She found the bundle suspicious due to the colour of the material and the way it was tied.

She immediately took the bundle to her sister and asked her what it was. The owner however revealed that the bundle contained other pieces of clothes that she was going to sew together along with the red material to match the colour scheme.

Her sister then asked her to untie the bundle which she did. The sister however insisted that the bundle should be untied and retied with a different material because the colour scheme gave a ritualistic vibe as the cloth was red.

Social media reactions

Adaku122 said:

"You still get mind post am because no be real juju."

@foodiethatcancook warned:

"Stop harassing her abeg."

@fakeindia03 wrote:

"Yesterday at a Wedding Reception My Foot Mistakenly Hit Wire, Na so my ex Shout "Dat boy No dey Sidan 1 place once he C food."

@nessy_ify_goodness commented:

"Only a tailor will understand."

@caringbleadz5 said:

"Too much Nollywood movies."

@prince_adewamiri8818 commented:

"She has to tie it for the pieces not to get lost."

@09kema commented:

"Ritual get vibes abi."

@nabssaudah wrote:

"That is how I do it when going to stitch."

@selinabaffoe8 wrote:

"We usually do this to avoid misplacing the cut pieces only tailors would understand this."

@itzdemmyboss commented:

"Only we tailors don't see anything weird in it."

@raymond9442 wrote:

"What were you even looking for in her 1 bag sef?"

@josephonyekai said:

"If nah juju the inside u won't post it."

@zhulayhat wrote:

"Only tailors can relate why won't we tie like that? make we come Dey find pieces abi?"

@01kath commented:

"So they won't scatter & u won't have to look for them."

@sunshinebaby984 commented:

"That's how we tie them o won't lost."

@goodyspark wrote:

"Yes ooo! the ones i don cut no be here! lazy tailor nah."

Watch the video below:

