A Nigerian mother (@dunnie030) has made a short video to praise her husband for how much he has spent on their kid.

She brought out all the empty tins of baby food her kid had eaten. She dropped the tin each on the floor to show people how much money her husband had spent as a father.

Expensive baby food

After pouring all the empty containers on the floor, she bowed to her husband, saying that fatherhood is not for the weak.

Many parents in her comment section agreed with her. Some shared how much they have had to spend on their babies' feeding.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

twinsheart said:

"What about we mothers doing it without the help of a man?"

tinadekO said:

"We wey get twins nko? My boys started we Sma Gold. Baba twins No for body. God Bless All The Responsible Men."

monisolatrinket10 said:

"We wey Dey take aptamil nko times 3nanfor 3weeks May God bless all responsible father."

omodano said:

"Your husband dey try. How much are all those worth please?"

itzsaga_lord1 said:

"I bought 14,000 yesterday in benin city edo state."

funminiwealth6 said:

"We wey our baby dey use lamosa milk nko with cereals like gerber, purity, blendine heinz etc."

Linda said:

"In 10 years if I marry still na by mistake aje."

