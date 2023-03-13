A heartwarming video of two toddlers crying uncontrollably and refusing to let go of their dad has melted hearts

In the video, the dad tried to put the kids in the car but they began to cry and blatantly refused to leave with their mum

The younger toddler clung to the cloth of his dad and the man finally had to join them in the car to stop them from crying

It is usually speculated that children are always attached to their mothers, but this video has proven otherwise. has created a

When kids are attached to the hips of their fathers, it certainly draws attention and shows the nurturing sides of fathers that are rarely seen.

Kids attached to dad Photo Credit: @sommywhiteorganics

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman felt a little tingling in her heart seeing the way her children reacted to their father not going out with them.

She revered that she and the kids were supposed to go out leaving the dad behind for him to do some of his work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She entered the car while the husband carried the 2 kids to the car. He was able to put the older child in the back of the seat of the car when she started crying.

Every attempt to put the younger child in the car proved abortive. Every time he puts the little boy inside the car, the child slides out of the car crying and he had to catch and carry him before he falls off and injures himself.

The older child was also crying her eyes out refusing to leave without her dad. He tried to pacify and beg them with daddy words but that didn't work.

The younger child held unto the dad's shirt tightly. The dad then entered the car and sat down with them hoping it would calm them down, which it did for about a few seconds.

When he attempted to leave the car, the crying continued with the kids crawling after him and him picking the young child again.

The wife then suggested that he just joins them so they would stop crying. He agreed to it and entered the back seat with the kids.

Sharing the video, the mum said:

"When your kids are too attached to their dad. Sometimes I even get jealous."

Social media reactions

@user1996873522449 commented:

"If my children no show me this love I go recruit them to army."

@user919551475086vicky commented:

"I pray one day my husband will experience dis amen."

@dahrah2205 wrote:

"They might b a reason for d delay. Children see beyond."

@okenwaruth177 said:

"See the way he's begging them."

@itz_praix commented:

"Some days when kids cry like this u, just don't have to go anywhere it might be God trying to avert something for u."

@maothemenace said:

"Y'all, emulate this type of parenting so that your kids won't leave the parlour when you come back from work."

@maryclasic wrote:

"The man almost cry."

@arikeade20208 wrote:

"Am crying, u will never leave them untimely."

@dhat_african_geh commented:

"Maybe mummy dey always beat them but daddy pets them."

@brunom230 wrote:

"Daddy u are the real gee for life, you go nowhere without us."

@onyiigift427 wrote:

"Chaii I love this honestly is because he cares allot. I pray that this man will leave long for his children to show him love too."

@sodiqdolapo3 wrote:

"Oga your pocket will never dry ijmn, it shows you are good man."

@favourokereke96 said:

"My kids every day, my husband goes to work when they're still sleeping even if they wake up and didn't see him, cry cry, but I stay at home with them oo."

@birungirinolla7 wrote:

"Are u serious African parents my Imam can never shaaa she can bundle you to the sit."

@tabitofgod wrote:

"God bless this man this una love no go ever die in Jesus name mom pls try win part of this love make them fit dey free dad small. I love ur family."

@obsexy0 commented:

"Na papa when do well children dey love God bless you sir."

@liliangloryabit wrote:

"Bro please don't go anywhere the cry of that children mean something they are trying to safe you from something please."

@mimidre8 commented:

"He looks tired sef."

Watch the video below:

Kid marks territory, stops mum from calling her father baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby has in a video shown that she is very protective of her father. The kid fought her mother's hand off her father's.

The baby who was in a tight hug with her dad reacted when her mother called the man her baby in a clip shared by @amayamwiti. With a serious voice, she said: "No hi baby". When the mother continued, the kid went towards her and tried to pull the woman's hand off, telling her the man is her daddy.

While all that was going on, the man could not keep himself from laughing in the video. Her mother also found the kid's seriousness very funny.

Source: Legit.ng