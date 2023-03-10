The heartbreaking face of a little boy who experienced racism because of the color of his mother has gone viral on Tiktok

In the viral video, the child was visibly moody and unhappy while her mother comforted him

Social media users who reacted to the video wrote kind words to the child and also comforted him

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A little boy told his mother that he was unhappy because he was criticized for having a black mother.

In the viral video which appeared on TikTok, the little boy was not only sad but had the face of someone who had just discovered how different he was from other people.

Kid tells mother about a sad experience Photo credit: @sneakpeak83 Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

To comfort the child and make him feel better, the mother hugged him and tapped his back gently.

Kid experienced racism, receives comfort

The mother was also visibly unhappy with the situation as her face depicted. Many social media users who reacted to the video spoke about the long-term effect of racism on children and how that pain may never heal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As of the time of this report, the Tiktok video has gathered over 700,000 likes and 30,000 comments.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@AllenEmtek reacted:

"Racism is taught . Adults need to do better . I'm sorry for the hurt your child endured . Stay powerful

@Maozers said:

"The look on his face just breaks my heart!"

@ashley36079 wrote:

I tell my son bullies usually are jealous of something you have , that they don't . In this case , a loving mom . And that's sad too. "

@Dee -Dee also reacted:

"kids are so mean to each other."

@teresamiller2960 also wrote:

"As long as he has a Mom that loves him . That's all that matters . I feel sorry for the kids doing the bullying , Mom hasn't taught them well."

@Renee also reacted:

"Hurt people Hurt people. He is soo handsome.I can't stand bullies."

Watch the video below:

Kids hugging and kissing after fighting

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl got her doting father disturbed after returning from school every day in tears.

The girl complained that she has been facing problems in school as her classmates dislike her and do not associate with her.

The worried father decided to take the matter up. He visited her school and talked with the classmates who confirmed his daughter's report.

Source: Legit.ng