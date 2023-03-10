A beautiful young lady has come under fire for taking her time and resources to decorate a grave

In the video, the young woman was spotted inside a grave decorating it with expensive materials

Social media users have reacted differently to the video, with many kicking against the lady's action

A Netizens have slammed a young woman for decorating a grave with expensive materials.

A viral video showed the lady inside a grave taking her time to decorate it with different colours of expensive materials.

Lady decorates grave. Photo Credit: @gavinjohnson965

Source: TikTok

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many noted that the money used in the decoration should have been given to the orphanage.

However, others commended the lady and advised families to lay their loved ones to rest however they dim fit.

Social media reactions

@who_knows_tomorrow1 said:

"Waste of money. You should have given that decoration money to a widow and it wil l bless you and that your love one you've lost."

@user4541622930568 stated:

"Before showing us the grave, show us the bed of the deceased where he/she used to sleep."

@user509246526153 said:

"I really worked my money alive then I deserve this when am no more what's wrong with it."

@allanallan299 said:

"That is the true meaning of love depending on what u v been doing on earth not wasting money."

@vashalav1 reacted:

"No matter how decorations looks amazing the deceased will decompose and eaten by the living organisms."

@timdehke1 added:

"This all is vanity. Nothing feel worth than showing concern when we are alive."

@raymondking001 added:

"Vanity upon vanity."

Watch the video below:

Man emotional as he visits grave of parents and only sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the death of a loved one usually leaves the bereaved with pains, how much more the loss of three loved ones. A young man simply identified as Victory visited the graves of his late mother, father and only sister in his hometown and captured the emotional moment in a TikTok video.

Victory didn't explain the circumstances behind each one's death but revealed the age and year the deaths happened. Victory said his dad was a retired pastor and policeman until his demise. Next was his only sister who he said died in 2021 at the age of 21.

He described her as his gist mate and closest partner. Finally, he showed the grave of his mum whom he said passed on in 2004 at age 31. He rounded off his recording by saying that he is now left with his brothers.

