A Nigerian lady was given the surprise of her life by a white girl who mistook her for Ayra Starr

The white girl held up her phone for a velfie with the Nigerian lady as they sang a verse of Starr's hit song Bloody Samaritan

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as many people found it hilarious, especially the way the white girl sang

A video of a white girl mistaking a Nigerian lady for singer Ayra Starr has elicited funny reactions on social media.

A friend of the Nigerian lady shared the clip on TikTok while laughing because the white girl unwittingly thought she was with Ayra Starr.

She was mistaken for singer Ayra Starr. Photo Credit: @mtrendin

Source: TikTok

She said her friend looks like the singer and they have always told her that, but now someone else has confirmed it.

Here's how she captioned the clip:

"We’ve always told her she looked like Ayra starr, now some random Turkish woman confirmed it."

The white girl in the clip tried to do a velfie with the Nigerian lady as they sang a verse in Bloody Samaritan song by Starr together.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ropa madzz said:

"This has no right being THIS HILARIOUS."

michaelukaegbujnr said:

"Don’t let it kill ur vibe abeg."

Aisha Ismail5 said:

"This is why my black people are wrongfully accused of crimes."

user7200279408190 said:

"I would honestly just play along for fun."

Oheha said:

"Your friend didn’t want to kill her vibe."

Amarachiella said:

"The way she’s singing though lmao."

Uzoechina said:

"Highkey she looks exactly like Ayra Starr’s sister."

julz said:

"She kinda look like her tho it’s the wrong lyrics for me."

