The inspiring story of Maggie Grout, who was discovered in a basket by a staff of an orphanage but went on to change the world, has warmed hearts

The 22-year-old did not allow her humble background to stop her from climbing to the top

Now a successful global personality, Grout is helping underprivileged children to access education more effortless than ever

Through her innovative company Thinking Huts, Grout has built many sustainable and easy-to-reach classrooms for pupils.

She uses the 3D print idea, which reduces the time it takes to build one classroom using innovative technology.

Maggie Grout prints schools. Photo credit: @goodnews_movement Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Magie Grout 3D-print school

The traditional pattern requires months for a single school to be completed, but with Grout's Thinking Hut, a school can be ready in a few weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Thinking Hut CEO built her first 3D-print school last year in Madagascar, and she hopes to create more schools for young children in the country.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the lady's feat below:

@dpolk411 reacts:

"How does one print a school?"

@lenoraeutsler said:

"Congrats!!! You are so special.You need to write a book~~ it would be Va best seller!!"

@scoutylouise wrote:

"Absolutely incredible."

@sam.anthapenrod also reacted:

"I can't wait to continue to watchthe amazing things this woman does. So impressive! Thank you for being the good in the world."

@pat camp_rainey also said:

"Congratulations! Great work!"

@elizagrace_amato also wrote:

"What an awesome, inspirational story."

@shielapaul34 reacted:

Such a good news story! What an amazing life tapestry she is weaving... she is an inspiration."

@donna.hazelton wrote:

"Bless you!!"

@maienclarino said:

"Such brilliant work to help young underprivileged children gain education!!! Kudos to you, Maggiel!!

Two Nigerians win $500k carbon competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Samuel Adekunle and Johnson Jayeola, two brilliant Nigerians, have been announced winners of the tech-worth $500,000 See Through Carbon competition, alongside UK-based Italian tech entrepreneur Laura Degiovanni.

The See Through Carbon Competition is a unique pilot project to bring cutting-edge technology to promote carbon drawdown in the Global South.

The winners are to work with people through the projects to bring lasting positive change to the environment and improve living conditions.

Source: Legit.ng