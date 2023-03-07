A Filipino lady has expressed her joy as her Nigerian mother-in-law was seen dressing her up in a native attire

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady who got married to a Nigerian man joined the old woman to dance

The bond between the two of them has sparked a lot of positive reactions from TikTok users who have seen the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video shows a Nigerian mother helping her son's wife, who is Filipino, to dress up the Nigerian way.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok by @nikadiwa, the old woman was seen helping her daughter-in-law to arrange her gele.

The woman helps her daughter-in-law to dress in the native way. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikadiwa.

Source: UGC

The lady sat patiently as the headgear was put in order. The headgear instantly changed her physical appearance as she looked more like an African.

Filipino lady and her Nigerian mother-in-law goes viral

The Filipino lady then stood up and started dancing with her mother-in-law. Their smooth dance and the way they embraced each other melted many hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The bond between the two has impressed a lot of TikTok users, some of who have described them as a strong family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ygt57ght said:

"Your mother-in-law would look really good in Filipiniana."

@Scottrita Long commented:

"I love traditional outfits. When I was younger I hate it. Now I love it. You should."

@catalinagrisalez said:

"Sharing one's culture is to show love. This is darling. Thanks for sharing."

@perfecta reacted:

"She really said imma dress her like Dora Akunliyi (1960s powerful women retro vibes)."

@Ecstessie said:

"We love it you look beautiful."

@mahry reacted:

"You're really under the canopy of love."

@Anibello111 said:

"She is very excited and I love it. I wish our ladies are like this to their mother-in-law. I shed tears because of memory."

Nigerian couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got married to a man she met on Whatsapp.

The lady narrated her story on Twitter shortly after she tied the knot with her man.

She said she was the one who first chatted her man up after she stumbled on his phone number.

Source: Legit.ng