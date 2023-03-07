The delightful smile of a little girl with alopecia and down syndrome in a saloon has warmed hearts

The girl was asked to close her eyes so that the hairdresser can fix a wig on her bare head

When she opened her eyes and saw how beautiful she looked on the wig, she became so happy and danced to express it

Alopecia leads to hair loss which can have tremendous effect on one's confidence but Klara, the girl in the viral video was happy there was an option of a wig.

In a video that was shared by @goodnews_movement on Instagram, Klara sat on a chair and closed her eyes when the fixer behind asked her to do so.

Klara's beautiful smile after fixing wig Photo credit: @goodnews_movement Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Her happiness was priceless when she finally opened her eyes to see how beautiful she looked on the wig.

Girl finds happiness in wig after hair loss

In the viral video, Klara was also seen dancing after she saw herself in the mirror looking beautiful and her sudden transformation to a girl with a long hair also surprised her in a good way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Two women who sat at the opposite end of the saloon was also so happy to see the smile on Klara's face.

As at the time of this report, the video has gathered over 250,000 likes and 3485 comments on Instagram.

Social media users react to the video

@aimeesong reacted: "Omg her smile and happy dance at the end."

@mrsnic03 wrote: "Listennn…that smileeeee is everything. Gave me the umpph I needed on this Monday morning."

@sophiazwatson said: "Our mission while leading this earthly life is to create those smiles in others. God bless this child and her family."

@victoriawiftlord said: "This made my whole day."

@ccsobul also reacted: "Klara, there isn't a smile in the world brighter or more beautiful than yours. Thanks for sharing it with us."

@maggieo_5 wrote: "That smile says it all."

@bookaholic711 also said: "That smile could light up a city."

Watch the video below:

Lady adopts abandoned girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that several videos on social media have made people restore their faith in humanity, and this isn't an exception.

The cute video reminded netizens that there are people who are always willing to carry the cross of another.

A pretty lady in a video shared via TikTok dished out a heartfelt message to the unknown biological mother of her adopted child.

Source: Legit.ng