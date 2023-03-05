A video shared via Instagram shows the moment a toddler decided to display his dance skills at home

In a heartwarming clip, the little child danced happily and even spun around while being recorded

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as some netizens were more concerned about his body size

A trending video of a cute chubby toddler dancing at home has caused a huge stir on social media.

In the video posted on Instagram, the toddler was spotted spinning hilariously as his mother recorded the moment.

However, some netizens did not find the video funny as some advised that the child be given immediate medical attention.

Others however maintained that dancing was an exercise which was capable of building his body.

Social media reactions @juanelhinzophx wrote:

"Hopefully this wonderful child gets the right attention and gets healthy."

@tankermarc1195_ said:

"Please get this little man some help."

@tanya.morris.3994885 commented:

"This is not cute or funny please help him or her."

@aaronsimutis wrote:

"Only exercise bro ever done."

@guylian.can said:

"Stop being sad for this baby, this is a funny video. You should laugh instead of cry."

@nat.fawccet commented:

"I just hope it's a health problem that makes him look that way and not because of his parents' carelessness or because they like how he looks and thinks he does to cause laughter in the videos."

Viral video of chubby kid causes stir online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a very chubby kid looking cute as she stood on her feet has got many reactions online.

The baby's account which is managed by her parent posted the clip with the caption: "My daddy's money makes me look chubby. Rate or hate." Many people had mixed reactions to the video of the baby.

While some wondered if she is not too fat for the sake of her health, there were those who admired the baby's chubbiness. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

