BBNaija reality star Hermes Iyele has shared a video online showing a police officer searching his car

This would be the umpteenth time the police would harass the reality star, and this time, he claimed it cost him his phone worth N1.4 million

The video which Hermes shared has raised concerns from many of his fans and followers

For the umpteenth time, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality Hermes Iyele has once again encountered the police.

This comes as Hermes took to his social media page to share the video of the police stopping him on the road to search his car.

Hermes and the police again. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

In the video, a police officer was seen thoroughly searching the reality star’s car.

Hermes, in the caption of his post, revealed the incident cost him his phone which he said is worth N1.4m

He wrote:

“These harassment by the police cost me my phone(1.4milllion naira). These guys most prolly have it. See next post for context.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Hermes gets involved with the Police again

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

floxy_ginger:

"Please next time try using your hands by yourself to search your bags or anything…and try watching the police every move…sometimes they tend to distract you while the other one might have plant something incriminating."

lauren.aj_:

"But why are they always doing this to you."

mimi__baibee:

"Why are they always stopping and searching Hermès."

har_bysorlar:

"Wetin the man Dey find up and down sef ‍♀️??"

angel_ezinwanne

"I don't understand...what exactly was he looking for.....God abeg o."

therealdestiny11:

"It’s the steady profiling for me."

feyikunmi_xo:

"My guy, I can relate. I can count how many times police officers have stopped me to search."

Hermes says he is being profiled as police search his car

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported how Hermes cried out on social media after a policeman stopped him and his manager on the road in Lagos.

In the video he shared on his Instagram story channel, the reality star lamented over the fact that he was being profiled because of his appearance.

Showing the policeman looking through the car and their bags, Hermes noted that his celebrity status didn't help, and the car did not belong to him.

