A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian girl covering a song by Ayra Starr has surprised many netizens

The young girl sang the song perfectly, and at one point, she changed the pace of the music from fast to slow

The little girl's vocals and pitch were enviable as she sang the song with so much emotion, and netizens were so proud

For some time now, some talented children have taken turns showing exceptionality in the aspect of singing that most adults can only dream of.

A cute Nigerian girl has endeared the hearts of many after showing off her singing gift.

A Little girl sings Ayra Starr's Rush beautifully. Photo Credit: @mainaadream

Source: TikTok

Her vocals are to die for, and she sang as beautifully as sirens. She did a perfect cover of Ayra Starr's popular song, Rush.

While singing, she could sing the song using a different tune and pace than the original. This made her cover unique.

Social media reactions

@_shalex commented:

"@Don Jazzy please you're needed."

@cyndy1202 commented:

"Goosebumps."

@justyayra2 said:

"Awwww."

@mwaisakala wrote:

"@ayrastarr you ghatta see this."

@xthypink commented:

"nice voice love."

@miracle_kukey said:

"The girl dey sing abegggg."

@prettytight55555 said:

"Wow and wow."

@kassiehairs wrote:

"Abeg the girl dey singggggg."

@pearljasper wrote:

@ayrastarr come oooo."

@halimaissahaku said:

"@ayra starr you have a missed call."

@yettisbabe wrote:

"My voice be like bomb m highly ashamed of my self."

@ayo_ani18 wrote:

"Killer voice it is finalized that I'm ashamed of myself."

@oliojmwafulirwa said:

"She sounds like @symplysimi."

@bigbl89 commented:

"WOW."

@melissapelgie wrote:

"Jesus Christ."

@babyema_35 wrote:

"I love this."

@she_reen98 wrote:

"This is the worship song I'm looking for."

@faithben16 wrote:

"My love."

@keychain commented:

"Wow, beautiful."

@lansanarahim wrote:

"This is more than I think."

@primal201 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@nissi607 commented:

"Up coming ayrastar."

@deborahemueje5 said:

"Omg cool voice."

See the video below:

Little girl shows off amazing voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian kid has amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice. Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time.

There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng