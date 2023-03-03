A lovely video of a Nigerian lady displaying some Igbo dance steps in London has gone viral

The proud Igbo lady was recorded dancing on a street in London on a sunny day to a traditional 'Ogene' beat

In the video, some whites were spotted staring at her as she showcased her lovely dance moves to the admiration of many

Nigerians have the great habit of upholding their culture wherever they go and the sight is always beautiful to behold.

An Igbo lady, Jenny Frank, decided to showcase her culture and dance skills when she arrived in London.

Igbo girl dances in London Photo Credit: @jennyfrank29

Source: TikTok

She was beautifully dressed in Isiagu and an afro hairstyle as she stormed the streets with so much boldness and energy.

She found a free space on a fairly busy London street and showcased the Igbo traditional steps to a highlife ogene music.

Whites passing by looked on with admiration as she gave a few dance steps before spinning around and kissing the camera amidst a jolly scream.

Watch the video below:

Igbo lady dances with market woman on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Blessing Matthew recently showcased her Igbo dance skills along the road with an Igbo woman.

In the adorable video, she was seen dancing happily with a woman who was wearing a green coloured dress at the market. She threw some money at the woman in commendation, and the woman picked up the money without hesitation and continued dancing.

The video has attracted many comments from netizens who expressed amazement at how beautifully they both danced. When Legit.ng contacted her, the young lady revealed that she draws her inspiration from her mother who's also a dancer.

Source: Legit.ng