A documentary video of a male adult with the voice of a toddler has garnered a lot of reactions on YouTube

Despite being married with children, his voice and quirkiness betrays his body and age to the amazement of people

It was also revealed that he likes to play with children and tease adults who just wonder why he still speaks like a child

A young man from Tanzania, Leward Ederson Mponda, has been described as one of the human wonders of the world.

When sighted, Mr Leward is unarguably a fully grown and functional adult who is middle-aged.

35-year-old man with baby voice Photo Credit: @Afrimax TV

Source: Youtube

However, the sound of his voice will make anyone turn around to know who was speaking.

He sounds completely like a toddler, and one might assume he is faking it. But alas, that is his original voice. It is certainly a unique raw talent.

Interestingly, he is married to a beautiful woman with 2 children. He loves playing with children and adults are always surprised when they hear him speak.

He is not ashamed or bothered by this gift and he enjoys it a lot.

Guessing his age is a waste of time as your ears and eyes will keep contradicting each other in your brain. He is 35 years old.

In the video, he was seen with a lollipop candy and a pink balloon. He revealed that when he first met his wife, his voice was annoying and she questioned him about it.

But when he reassured her that it was normal, she stopped being annoyed and they have been living peacefully ever since.

Throughout the video, Mr Leward was quirky like a child much to the amusement of those around.

He interacted with many adults in a child-like manner and he didn't seem bothered by his oddity.

Social media reactions

@Judith Anyango said:

"I just found myself laughing alone."

Rejoice Zin commented:

"This is ridiculous. My ribs are paining me cause of laughter."

@Tina Jackson wrote:

"He needs a voice actor's job."

@Harriet Kwagala said:

"Wonders shall never end. I'm so surprised to hear a child voice from an adult man. God is great."

@Sahliegah Pandey said:

"I admire their relationship. His wife is beautiful and so is he and the neighbours. Hope his voice will benefit him."

@Vera Mensah wrote:

"This man can play a child role in children movies here in Abroad."

@Jesus is Lord wrote:

"What a great talent he has."

@Dorothy Robinson said:

"He should use it to be a comedian, he could make a good living from it."

@Onye oma Chinyeremaka commented:

"This man is unique and talent."

@CYNTHIA ADEOLA OBAFEMI commented:

"He is a very great talented man, it's God almighty Jehova that blessed him with the talent, and God has never finished with him as HE has a reason for blessing him with that amazing talent. May the Great God open the way for you to be able to use the talent HE endowed in you in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ amen A bless you my beautiful sister and the wife of a great talented husband."

@Ansumana Jammeh commented:

"This man is genius I really appreciate this talent with you got American got talent."

@Dora Koroma. wrote:

"Brother go to American Got Talent stage you will make it forever."

@Annoi Gloria wrote:

"His wife is beautiful."

@Salama Ngala wrote:

"I have never laughed this hard."

Watch the video below:

