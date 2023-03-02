A Nigerian man has flown out of the country following the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election

According to him, he would not remain in the country and allow INEC to give him high blood pressure

The youth went on to reveal the number of years he would spend abroad and when he would likely return to Nigeria

A Nigerian man identified as Chris has announced leaving the country with a TikTok clip.

Chris who is in an interracial relationship said he flew to 'the promised land' and would remain there for the next eight years.

Chris said he would be back after eight years. Photo Credit: @chriskizito

Source: TikTok

"Me I done finally leave Nigeria for una, heading to the promised land see you guys after 8 years," his TikTok post reads.

He also said that he did not want to get high blood pressure. He wrote:

"No be me INEC go give high blood pressure."

While responding to a netizen, he revealed that he did not exercise his franchise.

"I no even vote at all because I always know vote does not count."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Pensive54 said:

"Japa by the time u come back men don hammer na taxation, leases and mortgage carry us come back u go see for urself no place like home."

user8720726915314 said:

"Me don commot for Nigeria like this ooo I dey Ghana like this I pray for Nigeria let God deliver them from garri and beans."

mimiprince said:

"Congratulations,our own we run away since 2015..we wait to welcome onboard."

livingstone562 said:

"Those of you who are traveling out of Nigeria be informed that all of you are weak for accepting defeat but we must fight and win this battle."

Wealthcome said:

"U will fly come back soon by his grace when u hear PETER OBI declared as the president of federal republic of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng