A young Nigerian lady who wanted to seek better opportunities elsewhere relocated to Ghana through a public transport

Telling those in Nigeria farewell, the lady showed how she spent many hours on the road as she arrived in the foreign country

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that they love that the lady has taken a travelling option that is cheaper

A young Nigerian lady, @helovesfeyi, has gone online to share a video of how she relocated to Ghana going through the road.

Jumping on the popular relocation trend on TikTok, the Nigerian lady said she moved out of the country like a thief in the night.

People said she chose a cheaper option. Photo source: @helovesfeyi

Source: TikTok

Lady left Nigeria for Ghana

A part of the video she shared showed the moment her bag was arranged by the driver taking her through the trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In Accra, Ghana, she filmed her apartment with nice pieces of furniture. Her clip stirred massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 21,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Erika_Carl said:

"Frying pan to another frying pan."

BRAVE PRECIOUS said:

"All abroad nah abroad my dear."

DYD said:

"Be it road, air, water or juju, all na japa."

yourcruisequeen said:

"Every japa is japa my dear a win is a win welcome to Ghana."

Joyce said:

"Thank God, ur video is so relatable. I dey go wey my money reach."

I_am_ossie said:

"Na you go make Ghanaians drag us now."

Just me said:

"This one wey everybody da japa Shey me I no go enter Cotonou so."

Unendingclicheofdeath said:

"You’re welcome dear let’s all Japa to Canada now."

Girl_eme asked:

"How many hours Abi days did it take you to reach Biko?"

Former corps member relocated to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady (@behnnyb) who served as a youth corps member under the country's compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme made a video.

At the start of her clip, the words "To serve Nigeria with all my strength" came on screen as she was dressed in her NYSC uniform.

Seconds into the video, a part shows her on the way to an international airport. She also filmed herself while aboard a plane.

Source: Legit.ng