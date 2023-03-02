A heavily-pregnant young lady has stirred reactions over her remarks which some opined donwgraded education

While flaunting her huge baby bump, the lady said school did not favour her, saying pregnancy is the goal

Several netizens slammed the lady for her remarks, others advised her against flaunting her baby bump

A young pregnant lady, Queen Mimiola, has sent social media users into a frenzy after she said that school did not favour her.

The lady made the remark in a clip while responding to a comment from her previous video that wondered why she is not in school.

Mimiola danced while flaunting her protruding stomach. According to her, getting pregnant is the ultimate goal and dared people to do it if it was easy.

Her TikTok video garnered over two million views and over two thousand comments as netizens slammed her bump showcase.

Some persons however wished her a safe delivery.

Social media reactions

Lulu bond said:

"Congratulation on ya pregnancy ( u gone say ya wish u did stay in school ya think baby ah fun."

user1181549612049 said:

"Are you encouraging other learners to be like this? its a shame, this was not supposed to be posted. what will your baby say or learn .just bit you."

Oluwaseunfunmi Abayomi said:

"Mostly mistake we mother's always do, is when our daughter mistaken got pregnan.. we always push them out, we always tell them to go to there husband."

binat42 said:

"And if she knows to get pregnant at the right time self nah blessing wait till you ready and pregnant no fit come."

Yung Lurd said:

"Pregnancy looks good on u.

"I wish u safe delivery and hoping to see ur baby too in a video someday."

Teeluv said:

"I remember when I was young they usually say education is the key, until I grew up and found out that the government has already changed the padlock."

Lady who became pregnant after gaining admission shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who kickstarted her tertiary studies with pregnancy had shared her story.

She revealed that immediately after she got into the polytechnic, she got pregnant. She said that despite her numerous friends' advice to terminate the pregnancy, she did otherwise.

The lady stated that she did not want to abort because she had the fear of God in her. The lady who has since given birth was grateful for life.

Source: Legit.ng