A popular video of a small boy whose crying and laughing expressions got many entertained has never stopped trending.

With over 100,000 comments and more than 100 million views on TikTok, the video has become one of the most popular memes on the internet

Recent comments on his video on social media showed that people keep coming back to it to say how funny the boy is

If you have been active on social media recently, you must have seen the video of a boy with a missing tooth crying and then laughing.

What always amazes people about the clip is how he transitioned from tears to happiness as if it were normal.

Many people said they can't get tired of watching the video. Photo source: @quabenah51

Popular meme boy

Many people were introduced to the video as a gif in various comment sections. It has become an apt response to show a funny and dishonest demonstration of sympathy.

A look at TikTok showed one of the possible earliest versions of the video online. As of the time of writing this report, it has gathered over 100 million views. Another clip on the account has the picture of the boy with his crying-laughing sound as a background effect.

Watch his video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Bee Jame said:

"When I saw video so I can't stop laughing, it's funny."

shushu baibe said:

"This video doesn't get expired our Africans will never disappoint."

Innocent words said:

"It's a huge prank to his friends."

God_before_everything-else said:

"This is how i fool my enemies."

user2948502822088 said:

"When you have 1 tattoo and heaven closes the door on you then boom! Lil Wayne appears."

Surreal Luxury Boutique said:

"priceless. Love his laugh and smile."

starnatashamamoe said:

"l watched it 7 times. l can't stop laughing."

