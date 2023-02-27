After nine hours at an ATM stand, a Nigerian man was disappointed as the machine would not dispense cash to him

Frustrated, he left for a park where he saw a young man hawking drinks and jokingly asked the hawker for cash and a soft drink

To his shock, the young man not only offered him a soft drink but went on to give him N500 cash for snacks

A Nigerian man, Williams Idoko, has celebrated a young hawker, Suleiman Ibrahim, for coming to his aid.

Sharing pictures of Suleiman in the Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension, Williams said he left an ATM stand disappointed as the machine failed to dispense cash when it got to his turn.

Suleiman offered the man N500 and a soft drink. Photo Credit: Williams Idoko

At a park where he was to take a bus, he saw a hawker named Suleiman Ibrahim and, jokingly, requested N500 and a soft drink, promising to refund the money via transfer.

The lad not only offered Williams the drink, but he also gave him N500 and his account details and phone number. Suleiman then left, wishing Williams a safe trip.

Williams said he was shocked by the lad's kindness, as hawkers only collect cash upfront for their wares.

"Nigeria needs more "Suleimans" out there, who are not blinded by tribal and religious sentiments," a grateful Williams said.

Social media reactions

Musa Usman Lawan said:

"No any tribe in Nigeria were bad we were all good and kind hearted people the only issue here is each and every single person displayed his role in different way what I knew and believed was Nigeria is the best country in the whole world final."

Patrick Richard Bobai said:

"Just on Friday we went to buy charging flex for a fone. This hausa guy gave us acct number and after transferring the funds, he didn't bother to check. He said we can go."

Vanessa Duke said:

"I had the same experience when I went to buy Irish potato, the transfer didn't go through, d hausa guy( not my customer o, I don't know him) just gave me his phone number and account number. I later made the transfer and called him to thank him. Meanwhile, some people with pos in the same market are refusing to sell except you buy cash through their pos. I kuku went home without buying from such greedy people."

Zainab Mohd Makki said:

"Hausa man for you.. Thats why i am always proud of my tribe.. Not everyone can boast of kindness as an hausa man... Kindness and humility is born in the north.. No one can even come close..."

