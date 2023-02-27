A 19-year-old Nigerian girl has caused quite a stir on social media as she celebrated the setting up of her store

The lady deals in women's accessories like footwear and handbags, as well as other household items

Many social media users congratulated the lady for the feat, with one netizen being particularly surprised about her age

A young Nigerian lady has celebrated opening a well-stocked store concerned with selling women's accessories.

The lady marvelled at the thought of being a businessperson at the young age of 19 as she showcased the interior of her store.

She opened a women's accessories store. Photo Credit: @laramhi25

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she showed different sections of the inside of the store, displaying women's handbags and footwear neatly arranged on shelves.

Other items spotted in the store include household accessories like flower vases. The excited lady's store was well-designed with a colourful set-up.

Social media users hailed the lady on her personal success.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

iamshemmygold said:

"Congratulations babe.

"More sales dear... I'm happy you."

SIRAH said:

"Congratulations am happy for you … mine coming soon."

Omobolanle Salewa said:

"Congratulations to you I pray for my own soon in jesus name."

ShaKeeRoh said:

"Congratulations sweetheart, Almighty God enforce you, more profitable business."

4eva Yung said:

"Congrats ma'am i tap frm dis blessings and testimonies sooner than i expect by faith ijn amen and amen."

Horlanrewaju Homotayo Zainab said:

"DNT let pple feel intimidated by ur success, ride d cycle of life gently. anyway, congratulations."

ayobamijnr1cherry said:

"Congrat but you don’t need to cast the age God bless you."

Machala__bae said:

"Congratulations dear, God that did yours will not forget me too."

