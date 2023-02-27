A young Nigerian woman identified as Eunice Atuejide has raised an alarm on social media over threats

In a video, Eunice said her life is being threatened for sharing a video revealing the alleged corruption of INEC

Eunice appealed to all and sundry in Nigeria to help her get help as she has five children including a grandchild

Eunice Atuejide, a supporter of Labour party, has cried out on social media after her life was threatened.

In a now-viral video, the mother of five revealed that she has been receiving threats after exposing the alleged misdeeds of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nigerian lady raises alarm over threat Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

She said the threats began after she shared a video via her Twitter page accusing an INEC official of manipulating the results.

She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid and preserve her life as she has five children and a grandchild to cater for.

In her words:

"My name is Eunice Atuejide. The labour candidate for Apapa federal constituency and I am the one who posted the video showing how INEC officials were manipulating our results in Apapa. The problem now is that they are threatening to kill me. They want to eliminate me because I refused to negotiate and accept any kind of incentives.

"Please Nigerians help me and keep me safe. I no wan die, I get 5 children. I get one granddaughter. I want to stay and look after them. I also want to see that Nigeria starts to work for all of us."

Social media reactions

Peko asked:

"How do we get her to a safe house with private security?"

Roffy Amadi stated:

"God bless you daughter of Zion for standing with your people the masses which is where we all belong."

Uche Obadike added:

"If you go there with the original copy of the results in your hand they might take it from you and tear it to shreds. Find a way to do it so you retain the original copy if that's what you party agents have."

Watch the video below:

