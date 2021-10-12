Two young Muslim ladies in hijab were the centre of attention as they showcased infectious dance moves

The ladies twerked hard despite their covering attire and increased the dance tempo as the hypeman hailed them

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many admitted that they were good dancers but feared what might follow their actions

A video of two young Muslim ladies dancing at an occasion has got many people talking.

The ladies were out of control as they faced each other while showcasing cool dance moves inspite of the fact that their attire covered the most part of their bodies.

In a short video shared by an Instagram user Isegun Johnson, the ladies were joined in the dancing by a group of ladies.

The two dancers increased their tempo as the hypeman sang their praises.

Many people have raised concerns over what might be meted out to the ladies after their dance video went viral. This comes after the brutal flogging of some students in Kwara state who were alleged to have celebrated a birthday with alcohol.

Social media reacts

@iyabeezevents thought:

"Them go flog people tire ooooo....Alfa ilekewu no go leave this children make them flenjo."

@akingbulekayode opined:

"By the time them begin to flog you now, i would be there to remind you when you are dance to the tune of Alhaja."

@federal_escobar wrote:

"Until dem use atori wipe dem for Modarash again this people eye dey inside the world, make dem free them."

@gbolahanabimbolu remarked:

"Everybody laughing, nobody saying anything. when you hear they flog them tomorrow, you start forming social media human right activist."

@miyyahmi said:

"This is what happens when you force people to wear the hijab. If they had chosen it, they will understand that it’s not all about the clothing but the modesty of character and the faith."

Catholic sister vibes to Timaya's song at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a catholic sister had scattered the dance floor with cool moves to Timaya's song.

As the song played in the background with some instrumental, the sister showed off her dance moves.

With the MC as her hypeman, the woman kept on dancing with a happy face as she got the audience entertained. The setting of the occasion looked like a wedding reception.

After dancing for some seconds amid paparazzi's shots, the woman went into the crowd, perhaps to find her seat.

