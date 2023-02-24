A lady has stirred emotions online after narrating what happened to her marriage after just ten months

According to the heartbroken woman, she got married to the love of her life and in just ten months, they got divorced

Social media users have reacted to the video with many sharing their experiences after getting married

A young woman did not think that her marriage would end the way and manner it did and in such a little time.

Her divorce has been dubbed the quickest and most silent divorce of all time in Tanzania.

She had a blissful for about 10 months. Sadly, her husband came home one day, packed his things and left without any explanation, reasoning or farewell.

She revealed that this sad event happened three months after they lost their first child together.

Unfortunately, she was also fired from her job via email. What followed suit was her landlord calling her to leave the house, as suggested by her husband.

She narrated:

"My name is Faith Agnetta. I'm a realtor & motivational speaker. Everything was beautiful until after our honeymoon in June. My ex-husband was unwell. Immediately after that in July, we lost our child. That was October 10 I cannot forget it, I lost my husband.

"He came home and parked and left, no explanation whatsoever. And the same day he parked, just after he left I got the email that my job was done. At this point I cannot lie that he ever beats me or I'd be lying. We were okay.

"The only thing that happened that day was that I was at work, I just resumed work. I called him we talked on the phone. He was overwhelmed, He was crying. I told him: "hey what's wrong?" (he gave no reply).

"Then landlord calls me; I don't have his number and he's asking me: "are you paying rent or are you leaving?" I asked him: "who are you?" and he said "I'm the landlord." Then I said: "why are you asking me? I don't know you?" He said: "Your husband told me he's moving out, so he told me to ask you if you are also moving out?..."

Social media reactions

@dennobrooks1 wrote:

"My wife and I only dated for 5 months and upto date we are happily married 3 yrs now, when God locate ur soul mate everything will flow love wins."

@dorismusyoki wrote:

"There are ppl who are spiritual they know u have a big star they marry take your star away then divorce u n that's the end of u."

@rozzywilliams wrote:

"If she overcame it,I will too. separated last year 3 months to our wedding, after we had done all the dowry thing and introduction we dated for 7 yrs."

"kianafine7 said:

"My husband and I only dated for 2 days now we are happily married one week when God locate you soulmate..one week iyo NI anniversary."

@rachealritah298 wrote:

"This me now..... man left me in the house and left me when I was 7months pregnant."

@nancynyaoro wrote:

"Sounds like my own story just that for me my marriage had lasted for 9 years."

@annexvinya commented:

"Sometimes after death of kid it's hard,, in most cases it leads to divorce in many cases. but it shall be well God is in control."

@wanda19811 wrote:

"Met my ex online first time we met he proposed. We were married 10 years."

@maxp254 commented:

"Mine came for a week to visit. it's now 3 years and her week."

@user22333226682153 commented:

"Arise and Shine Tanzania on YouTube is your solution dear God will restore everything."

@naomit77 commented:

"You are a strong Lady dear."

@winniemarcie wrote:

"Aki this so emotional."

Lady divorces husband after 4 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the union between a man and his wife has been shattered following a fight for ownership of the lady's house.

The young woman who inherited a house from her father in Ikoyi was asked after marriage to hand over the property to her husband. However, she refused to hand over the house and this made their relationship shaky until it eventually hit the rocks.

Ikenna Ronald who shared the story via Twitter said: "I have a friend whose Dad left a house for in Ikoyi. Well she met this trenches guy, they got married in 4 months and within the 1st month of marriage, he and his family were pressuring her to sign over the house to him as "Head of House". They're sha divorced now."

