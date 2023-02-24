A Nigerian lady who resides in Shomolu, the heart of Lagos, has showcased what her apartment looks like

She said that the apartment is very small and has a tiny toilet but cost her N400k in rent every year

Many social media users shared their thoughts on the lady's small apartment and how theirs costs

A video showing the interior of a N400k self-contain apartment in the Shomolu area of Lagos state has stirred reactions online.

A lady who resides in the house showcased her apartment while giving TikToker, Apartment Guy, a tour of the place.

She said that it costs her N400k yearly. Photo Credit: @walesmorqan

The lady said that though the room is very small, she made the place her own. She showcased her toilet which she deems tiny and how her kitchen looks.

In a corner of the room, the lady created her workstation which consists of a posh table and chair, wherein she does her teaching job.

She took the TikToker to her balcony as well. Mixed reactions have trailed her showcase.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TJ said:

"That’s cheap, 400k naira is about 343k in fcfa for such good room, here in that room is 450kfcfa=600k Naira."

Classic rossy said:

"I pay 300k per annual a room self con in ikeja alawusa but pls my room is always scattered I need a house help."

Olymoney rharp said:

"We wey no dey clean House until girl dey find us come..gather here."

Golden said:

"You don’t eat but you clean plate nah half a million I’m paying here."

lotalaura1 said:

"Where in Lagos are you paying 400k please I’m looking for something within that range."

Irinoye Ebunoluwa said:

"My room and Parlor for ibadan here na 250k….. very nice pa. Na why Lagos dey fear me, abeg oo."

