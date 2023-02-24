A video of a woman singing and dancing on a road about the challenges associated with the new naira has gone viral

Like someone doing evangelism, the woman sang at the top of her voice, quite to the surprise of passers-by

She sang about how children, parents, the rich, the poor and every other classes of persons are struggling to get the new notes

With her baby strapped to her back, a woman sang at the top of her voice about the problems the scarce new naira notes have caused in the country.

In a TikTok video, the woman is seen dancing on a road as she gave the stunning rendition that attracted people.

Mum dances on a road with her baby on her back. Photo Credit: @honorablebigdaddy

Source: TikTok

She sang in Pidgin English. People took out their phones to record her. An excerpt from her song goes thus:

"Children dey cry o. Parents dey cry o. Everybody dey cry o, because of this money.

"Money dey buy money o (x4). People dey naked for bank o (x3) because of this money."

The TikToker who shared the clip remarked that everyone is crazy over the new notes.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Queen Esther said:

"Her child almost fall from her back become she want to express her pains. I really feel for her. God go punish those wey dey suffer us."

@Jennybest said:

"Take this woman to studio. Dey must release this song please."

user5657284522629maris said:

"Omor na my area be this oh funny but sad truth."

oluwashindaraade1 said:

"See me crying because i feel her pain."

Destiny said:

"Nawaooo instead of one of them to console her, they are all videoing."

Empire said:

"Pls let’s not sell our right and vote on Saturday. Let’s make Nigeria great again. The pains are just too much."

Roland Ovie said:

"Dis is a good song with meaning pls where out producers I need to hear this sound remix."

