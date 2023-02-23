A lovely video of cute toddler going shopping with her small shopping cart has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the little girl went shopping for toys and items that could fit into her kiddie cart as instructed by her mother

The smart child succeeded in getting a few toys, enjoyed a little shopping break and left with the toys that could fit

Videos of children are always so cute and full of innocence, and this short clip on TikTok is no exception.

The trending video showed a beautiful girl who had her own kiddie shopping cart at a mall.

Little girl goes on shopping spree Photo Credit: @delaneydream

Source: TikTok

She went shopping with her mother who promised that she will buy whatsoever fitted into her cart.

The shopping spree started and the little girl started with a full make-up pack and some toys.

She also made sure to find a way around any toy that couldn't fit.

They later went on a shopping break and when the shopping continued, she found a kiddie bicycle and got sad because she couldn't fit it inside the cart.

After getting other smaller toys, the entire items in her cart were packaged for her and paid for as promised.

Social media reactions

@flourishinggg wrote:

"She made that little cart work, iktr!"

@nyahsmind commented:

"The crying after it didn't fit in the cart."

Abrownsugatk04 wrote:

"Lil momma was shopping. She said wait I'll make it fit."

@prettygirlswag558 said:

"She smart."

@dollfacelashea wrote:

"I also have meltdowns in Target when something doesn't fit in my cart (budget) so I feel her."

@raindrops_51 wrote:

"SHE SMART SHE PUT IT UNDER THE BASKET THAT GOT ME. SO CUTE."

@boobooo.kitty_ said:

"Not she put it at the bottom of the basket."

@niedadonn commented:

"So adorable way to go mom for not giving in and buying the car anyway after she cried great parenting!"

@dove.rhapsxdy wrote:

"This is helping her with organisation skills I love it."

@Angiebooks commented:

"I think this is so cute and funny."

@jonilovelanguage said:

"Wait so target have those little carts or did you buy that? This is so cute."

Watch the video below:

Kids and their mum jostle for items at mall

Source: Legit.ng