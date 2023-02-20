A video of a shapely mother and her daughter dancing has stirred up arguments on TikTok about which of them has natural curves

Many believed the daughters was born with hers as others drooled over how athletic the mother looked

The family's video already gathered over three millions on TikTok and has not stopped trending on the platform

A short video showing a mother and her daughter dancing confused many people online as they tried to tell them apart.

The mother looked as curvy as her young daughter. If not that the lady labeled the video, many could have easily passed them off as friends.

People said tha the mother's curves do not look natural. Photo source: @gorgeous_consignment2

Source: TikTok

Curvy mother and daughter danced

Some people who reacted to their video argued that the mother had surgery to achieve her attractive curves.

Others just could not get over their beauty. The mother looked so fit and happy as she vibed to an amapiano song.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 210,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mbokoboy said:

"Mum looks fixed up."

Winny shepherd said:

"Mummy’s suggery went wrong."

20184u wondered:

"Why does de curves looks extly like Cyan bujie, did u get them at the same Dr?"

callmelilshawtt said:

"Daughter looks natural."

niccii said:

"Daughter is so beautiful and natural love you."

Chommycute said:

"Mama don go do nyash."

MizfitDaKing said:

"2 beautiful queens."

mamarozhey said:

"The nyash was done by a doctor from Unisa.. distance learning no practicals."

Freshndfamous said:

"Make me your younger brother in the house."

Hope_TSB asked:

"Mom what did you do?"

